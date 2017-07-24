Manish Sisodia flags off GST mobile vans to address traders’ concerns in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday flagged off six mobile vans that will go across city markets to raise awareness on the goods and services tax (GST) and address concerns of traders regarding the new tax regime.

The ‘GST awareness mobile vans’ were flagged off by finance minister Manish Sisodia from the Delhi Secretariat here and have senior officials of the trade and taxes department on board. These vans would run through different markets across the city for around 15 days and the officials would address the issues raised by traders.

Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister, said traders can also give their suggestions pertaining to the tax system which he would put up during the GST council meeting.

Sisodia said he would review the facility with the department’s officers after two days. Earlier this month, Sisodia had said the government would set up help desks in small markets to help the traders.

On 30 June, a day before the GST’s implementation, Sisodia had said that GST might end up in a “huge mess” if concerns over the new tax regime were not resolved in time.