Blast in Manipur kills Assam Rifles personnel, injures two others

Imphal: Militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at an Assam Rifles check post in Manipur on Friday, killing an Assam Rifles personnel and injuring two paramilitary men.

The IED, which was planted by unidentified militants at the 27 Assam Rifles check post at Ramva in Ukhrul district, exploded at 7.20am. The deceased paramilitary personnel was identified as rifleman Biju Sorupuwar, who hailed from Lakhimpur district in Assam. The injured were identified as rifleman Yashpal and havaldar Nihar Ranjan Das. Both were airlifted to Leimakhong Army Hospital, 100km from Ramva.

More From Livemint »

The area, which falls under Sangshak police station limits, was cordoned off by the police and Assam Rifles personnel and a combing operation was on. This blast is the second such attack on the paramilitary force in Manipur this month. On 15 June, an Assam Rifles personnel was killed and three others were injured after militants had triggered an IED blast in the same district.