Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli get death sentence in Nithari murder case

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday sentenced businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case.

“The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) has imposed death penalty to both accused Surender Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher with fine of Rs.10,000,” the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI stated that the case pertained to the “abduction, rape and murder of the victim in one of the Nithari cases.”

The Court also sentenced the Surender Koli to life imprisonment.