Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli get death sentence in Nithari murder case
A CBI court sentences businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case
Latest News »
- Technology turning media industry upside down, says BCG’s Patrick Forth
- Govt launches online complaint box for sexual harassment cases
- Wipro Ventures invests in venture capital fund Work-Bench
- A two decade old affirmative action comes to an end in Kerala, thanks to Left govt
- Post demonetisation, Telangana farmers still facing cash crunch
New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday sentenced businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case.
“The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) has imposed death penalty to both accused Surender Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher with fine of Rs.10,000,” the CBI said in a statement.
More From Livemint »
The CBI stated that the case pertained to the “abduction, rape and murder of the victim in one of the Nithari cases.”
The Court also sentenced the Surender Koli to life imprisonment.
First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 57 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share