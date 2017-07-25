Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 57 AM IST

Moninder Singh Pandher, Surender Koli get death sentence in Nithari murder case

A CBI court sentences businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case

Shaswati Das
A file photo of Moninder Singh Pandher. Photo: HT
A file photo of Moninder Singh Pandher. Photo: HT

Latest News »

New Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday sentenced businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surender Koli to death in the Nithari serial rape and murder case.

“The Special Judge, CBI Cases, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) has imposed death penalty to both accused Surender Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher with fine of Rs.10,000,” the CBI said in a statement.

More From Livemint »

    The CBI stated that the case pertained to the “abduction, rape and murder of the victim in one of the Nithari cases.”

    The Court also sentenced the Surender Koli to life imprisonment.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 12 57 AM IST
    Topics: Nithari murder case Moninder Singh Pandher Surender Koli CBI rape case

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share