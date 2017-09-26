There can be no safe havens for terrorists, Jim Mattis tells Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives US defense secretary Jim Mattis before their meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: US defence secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday said that there can be no safe havens for terrorists after holding talks with his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mattis’ statement on terror safe havens echoes New Delhi’s statements on terror sanctuaries in Pakistan for groups like Jaish-e-Muhammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and others, made at the United Nations and the Brics Summit in China’s Xiamen.

Sitharaman said Indo-US defence ties have grown in recent years and emerged as “key pillar” in strategic partnership. Mattis is currently in New Delhi, the first visit to India by a Cabinet-level official from the Donald Trump administration.

Mattis is expected to discuss security in Afghanistan, military technology and a possible deal on fighter jets during his meetings with Indian leaders.