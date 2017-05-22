TDP to conduct separate ‘mahanadu’ sessions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: For the first time since bifurcation, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will conduct separate ‘mahanadu’ (plenary) sessions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At the events, party office-bearers and workers will celebrate the birth anniversary of founder N.T. Rama Rao, and discuss and pass resolutions over issues in the respective states. Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address both the events.

The mahanadu in Telangana will be held in Hyderabad on 24 May at the Exhibition Grounds, while a three-day event will be held at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from 27-29 May. More than 30 resolutions are to be discussed and passed in both states by the party, of which five are common to both the Telugu states, said Vijay Kumar, member, Resolutions Committee, TDP. This is the 36th year that the TDP will be conducting the event.

“About 4,000 people, including core committee members, former MLAs and village/mandal-level secretaries will attend it. Since the party is in the opposition in Telangana, the issues in both states will be different,” said E. Peddi Reddy, national spokesperson, TDP.

He added that organizational elections to various posts on village, mandal and state levels will also be held during the mahanadu in both states. Reddy said that the Telangana mahanadu has nine specific resolutions pertaining to the state, which will also highlight the “failures” of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

In Vishakhapatnam, about 30,000 people are expected to attend the mahanadu on all three days, said another senior party functionary, who did not want to be named. “The main focus there will be on bifurcation, the promises made prior to it and to analyse if they were fulfilled. Other main important resolutions include the development of Amravati , agricultural sector and irrigation projects,” said the TDP functionary.

He also said that there was also a conscious decision by the TDP leadership to not talk about the 2019 elections at the event. “It will only provide the opposition ammunition to target us,” he added.

Reddy also claimed that TDP has a total cadre strength of 80 lakh in both Andhra Pradesh (60 lakh) and Telangana (20 lakh), adding that the party’s membership has seen an increase after the 2014 elections, in which TDP won 15 seats of the 119 Telangana assembly seats in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, 12 of them defected to the TRS later.

Interestingly, the BJP has already sounded the 2019 election bugle in Telangana and said that it will contest alone, while the alliance will continue as it is in Andhra Pradesh. As part of its preparations, BJP president Amit Shah will tour three villages in Nalgonda district from 22 to 24 May. He will arrive in Hyderabad on Monday at about 10 am.

“About the BJP going alone or not, we will have to wait and watch till the next elections, as the final decision will be taken up by the BJP high command,” said the TDP functionary quoted earlier. However, BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao said that the decision to go alone in Telangana was taken as the TDP has lost its vote-share.