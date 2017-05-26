Attack on Egypt Christians leave 24 dead

Cairo: Gunmen attacked a bus carrying Egyptian Christians south of the capital on Friday, killing at least 24 people, state media and the health ministry said.

“There are 24 dead,” health ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told state television, adding that 27 people were wounded in the shooting in Minya province.

The attack followed church bombings in December and April claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group that killed dozens of Egypt’s Coptic Christians.

The jihadists threatened more attacks against the Copts, who make up about 10% of Egypt’s 90-million population.

Suicide bombers with the jihadist group struck a Cairo church on 11 December, next to the seat of the Coptic pope, killing 29 people.

On 11 April, bombers attacked two churches north of Cairo, killing 45 people, in the deadliest strike in living memory against the Copts.

The attacks prompted President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to declare a three-month state of emergency.