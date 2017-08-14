Amit Shah accuses Siddaramaiah of appeasement and vote bank politics in Karnataka

BJP national president Amit Shah (above) is attempting new caste combinations like Lingayat-Vokkaliga (believed to be two largest communities in the state) to counter Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) combination. File photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Monday said the “appeasement policies” of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka would not be good for the law and order situation in the state.

Shah’s reference to the law and order situation in Karnataka comes at a time when communal tension is at an all-time high in Dakshina Kannada and other coastal districts of the state, that have witnessed murders and brutal attacks on workers from both right wing and minority groups.

Shah said that at least 30 workers associated with the BJP have been murdered in recent times and Siddaramaiah had withdrawn all cases against Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)—alleged to be involved in the attacks—adding to the tensions in the communally sensitive region.

“He is making Karnataka unsafe,” Shah said while terming Siddaramaiah’s recent initiatives like the demand for a Karnataka flag, language debate, demand for separate minority religion status for Lingayats; its dispute with Veerashaivas and shielding tainted ministers as “vote bank politics.”

However, Shah pulled up his own partymen for their lack of campaign initiatives in the state including their inability to capitalise on the income tax department raids on state energy minister, D.K. Shivakumar, two BJP legislators said on Monday, requesting not to be named.

Shivakumar had hosted at least 40 legislators from Gujarat for nearly 10 days in a resort in Bengaluru to thwart any poaching attempt by the BJP and secure the Rajya Sabha re-election of Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Shah and the BJP’s attempt to unseat Patel failed, marking a rare setback to the saffron party’s tallest leaders since the party stormed to power at the centre in 2014.

Shah said that the BJP had suspended its own partymen accused of corruption—justifying the resignation demand of Shivakumar.

B.S. Yeddyurappa, a former Karnataka chief minister and member of Parliament from Shikaripura on Monday. said that the BJP will launch a week-long agitation (from 18 August) demanding the resignation of Shivakumar and other leaders of the Congress who are under the IT (income tax) scanner.

Shah even countered allegations levelled by Siddaramaiah that the Centre had snubbed the state especially in grants. He said that under the 14th Finance Commission, the share of Karnataka stood at Rs2.19 trillion as against Rs88,583 crore in the 13th Finance Commission.

Political analysts say that Shah’s personal involvement and extensive outreach in Karnataka shows that BJP national unit is leaving nothing to chance to regain power ahead of next years elections. Karnataka—traditionally a Congress bastion—has assumed significance in recent years as it is considered the key to the saffron party’s expansion plans in the south of the country where it has little or no presence at all.

“This is Delhi (national unit) taking control of the state unit,” said Narendar Pani, professor at the school of social sciences at National Institute of Advanced Studies.

Shah is attempting new caste combinations like Lingayat-Vokkaliga (believed to be two largest communities in the state) to counter Siddaramaiah’s AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) combination.