VHP leader gets bail in Gulberg Society massacre case

Ahmedabad: In the first such relief in the case over the Gulberg Society massacre, one of the incidents which occurred during the 2002 Gujarat pogrom, the Gujarat high court on Tuesday granted bail to a VHP leader who was awarded seven years’ imprisonment.

A division bench of justices Abhilasha Kumari and A.J. Shastri granted bail to Atul Vaidya while observing that he has already served one year in jail and his appeal against conviction in the case is pending before the high court. On 2 June last year, a special SIT court had convicted Vaidya and 12 others for lesser offences and sentenced them to seven years in jail, while 11 others were convicted under charges of murder.

The court had also acquitted 36 others in the case. The convicts had later appealed in the high court against their sentences. The SIT, which probed the case, also appealed in the high court against the acquittal of the 36 people. Vaidya has been in jail for nearly one year following his arrest after the special court verdict in June last year.

On 28 February 2002, a mob of around 400 people set about attacking Gulberg Society, located in the heart of Ahmedabad, and killing its residents, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri. It was one of the nine cases of the 2002 Gujarat riots probed by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT.