Arun Jaitley, NSA, service chiefs review security challenges

The Unified Commanders’ Conference is also understood to have discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and issues relating to maritime domain. Photo: PTI More From Livemint »

New Delhi: India’s external security challenges, evolving regional power play as well as threat of terrorism were deliberated on Monday at a meeting attended by defence minister Arun Jaitley, national security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and the three service chiefs.

In his address at the Unified Commanders’ Conference (UCC), an annual forum to take stock of the country’s security preparedness, Jaitley said there is a deep sense of appreciation in every citizen and the government for the “exemplary” manner in which the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) have been conducting themselves, according to the defence ministry.

“He expressed his satisfaction in the way the armed forces have been handling the multiple challenges to security. He also appreciated the strong thread of ‘synergy’ in the interactions during the conference,” the ministry said in a statement.

Jaitley also assured the armed forces that with resource availability increasing within the Indian economy, capital expenditure will be a priority area. The UCC is also understood to have discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and issues relating to maritime domain.

Jaitley said that there is a clear realisation in the government that issues relating to the services cannot be kept pending for long and it will be decisive in its approach. It was not clear whether the ongoing standoff between armies of India and China in Sikkim sector figured during the deliberations.

The meeting is also understood to have discussed the need for ensuring coordination among the three services to ensure optimal use of resources as well as in effectively dealing with challenges facing the country.

Key operational and logistical issues also figured. Chief of the Navy Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa presented their views relating to security preparedness. Defence secretary Sanjay Mitra and Chief of Integrated Staff Lt. Gen. Satish Dua also addressed the conference.