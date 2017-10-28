Amit Shah to address 10 rallies in five days in Himachal Pradesh

A file photo of BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah would address 10 rallies in as many assembly constituencies, spread over seven districts of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the party said on Saturday.

He would campaign in the state for five days and address rallies at Banikhet in Dalhousie constituency and Chhalwara in Jwali on 30 October, at Toki in Indora and Rajgarh in Pachhad on 31 October and in Seraj and Hamirpur on 1 November, a BJP release said.

Shah would also address public meetings at Jaisinghpur and Gagret on 3 November and at Rampur and Baddi on 6 November. The campaigning for the 9 November assembly polls will conclude on 7 November. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kanwar, deputy commissioner, Solan, said no panchayat in the Arki assembly constituency, from where chief minister Virbhadra Singh is contesting the election, had threatened to boycott the polls. He dismissed the news reports, claiming that panchayats in Arki were planning to boycott the polls, as wrong and false and said the heads of these bodies had stated that there was no such plan.

Kanwar said the Electoral Officer of Arki, Esha Thakur, was directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter and a team comprising Arki tehsildar Ravish Chandel and block development officer Jaywanti Thakur, along with the naib tehsildar, Saturday visited the area and after a detailed verification, came to the conclusion that the news was bogus.