Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 08 51 AM IST

Sopore encounter: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces

The two militants were holed up inside a house in Pazalpora village in Sopore township of Kashmir’s Baramulla district

PTI
File photo. Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Rafiabad area of Kashmir’s Baramulla district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday night. Photo: AFP
Srinagar: Two militants were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Rafiabad area of Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an Army official said. The militants were holed up inside a house in Pazalpora village in Sopore township of the district.

The Army official said two weapons were seized and operations were still on in the area.

Following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation on Tuesday night. A police official said the search operation was halted for the night but the forces maintained the cordon to stop the militants from escaping.

The operation was resumed on Wednesday morning and the gunfight started after the trapped militants opened fire on the forces, he said.

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 08 43 AM IST
Topics: Sopore Sopore encounter Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir encounter Militant attack

