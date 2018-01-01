2018 showdown: A buoyant Congress versus an ascendant BJP

BJP will be going out of its way to regain the crushing momentum it held for most of the three years since sweeping to power at the centre in 2014. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party will resume their electoral hostilities in the early part of 2018—probably as early as February.

Like in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the two parties will be using the contests to size up each other’s strengths and weaknesses ahead of the 17th Lok Sabha election in 2019. Especially since in four of these tussles, in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, both parties will engage in a direct contest; barring Karnataka, the BJP is the incumbent in three states.

Its better-than-expected performance in Gujarat, actually the best in nearly two decades, will have revived the morale of the Congress. Similarly, the BJP, which at present has acquired an unprecedented electoral footprint nationally, will be going out of its way to regain the crushing momentum it held for most of the three years since sweeping to power at the centre in 2014.

Further, four states in the north-east of India, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram, are going to the polls. While the two national parties will not be in a direct contest, the elections are critical to BJP’s plans of expansion in north-east and in the ability of the Congress to contain the steady erosion of its electoral dominance in the region.

Of the four states, Congress is in power in Meghalaya and Mizoram. The electoral contest is significant for Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, which is in power in Tripura and is seeking a sixth straight term. A defeat would mean that the Left party will only be in power in Kerala.

Senior leaders of the BJP candidly concede that the next round of elections won’t be easy as in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, it will be facing triple anti-incumbency.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be identified, said that the real challenge for the BJP is that in all the four states the Congress has strong local leaders, something that was missing from its armoury in Gujarat.

Further, the ongoing rural distress, again a key issue in the Gujarat campaign, may emerge as a key factor, especially in Madhya Pradesh.

The winner in these direct contests would hold the advantage in the next general election. Together these four states account for 93 Lok Sabha seats—76 are held by the BJP, 13 by the Congress, two seats by Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka and two seats in Rajasthan are facing byelections on 29 January.

An additional concern for BJP in Rajasthan is that the state unit is riddled with infighting. “Anti-incumbency will be play a decisive role in Rajasthan along with factionalism in the party and state government,” the BJP leader cited above said.

However, similar factionalism afflicts the state units of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“These elections are the most critical for us ahead of 2019. Any political party which gains a momentum in these four states can sustain itself well in the national polls. While we are upbeat about our campaign in the four states, barring Karnataka the rest of the three states in which we had won only 4 Lok Sabha seats—are of a key concern to us,” a senior party functionary said requesting anonymity.

This year is significant because of key state elections where BJP and Congress are in a direct contest, Manisha Priyam, a New Delhi-based political analyst, said. “In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, BJP has been in power for 15 years now and even the best-case scenario of Gujarat has shown that it is difficult to save your turf in the face of such anti-incumbency,” she added.