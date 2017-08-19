JD(U) decides to joins NDA, passes resolution at national executive meet in Patna

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had quit grand alliance in July and joined hands with NDA to form a government in Bihar. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) decided to formally join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday during a meeting of the all the elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and office bearers of the party in Patna.

The decision to join NDA was taken during the national executive meeting of the party where a resolution was passed by the JD(U) leadership to join NDA. JD(U) has returned to NDA after a gap of four years.

The national executive meeting of Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) is significant because this is the first meeting after JD(U) joined hands with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Bihar. Nitish Kumar had quit grand alliance in July and joined hands with NDA to form a government in Bihar.

“It was the first time that the decision taken by chief minister Nitish Kumar was taken up by MLAs and Members of Parliament (MPs) along with all the office bearers. There is overwhelming support for the decision taken by Nitish Kumar and he is bound to follow the decision that is taken by the JD(U). It was a unanimous decision and all MLAs asked JD(U) leadership to join NDA,” said a senior JD(U) leader who was present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who is annoyed by the decision of Nitish Kumar to forge an alliance with BJP, has called a protest meeting in Patna of JD(U) leaders who do not agree with the decision of Nitish Kumar. The meeting called by Sharad Yadav is being supported by Lalu Prasad, chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

“We want it on record that though Sharad Yadav does not agree with party’s decisions but there is no rift in the party. Sharad Yadav is invited, he can come and discuss the issues to sort out differences but he shouldn’t attend the programme called Lalu Yadav,” said KC Tyagi, senior leader of JD(U) who is in Patna for the meeting.