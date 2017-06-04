Donald Trump underscores travel ban in view of London terror attacks

Washington: US President Donald Trump has underscored his controversial travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority countries in view of today’s terror attacks in central London in which six people were killed and 20 others injured.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the travel ban as an extra level of safety!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday.

Trump also retweeted a tweet from Drudge Report which said that there were fears of new terror attack after a van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge in a terror attack followed by stabbing incidents in the area.

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured today in two terror attacks at central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects. The attack that took place at London Bridge and Borough Market came just days ahead of the general election on 8 June.

“Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - we are with you. God bless!” Trump said. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert in a statement condemned “the cowardly attacks” targeting innocent civilians in London.

“We understand UK police are currently treating these as terrorist incidents. The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request,” she said.

“Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Nauert said. The US Department of Homeland Security said it was closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the United Kingdom. “We are working with our interagency partners and foreign counterparts to gain further insight into reported attacks against civilians on London Bridge and in the surrounding area,” it said.

“US citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We encourage any affected US citizens who need assistance to contact the US Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance,” the statement said.

The Homeland Security secretary has been fully briefed on the incidents and the ongoing response. “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States,” the statement said, adding that they are in contact with and stand ready to assist the UK as they respond, investigate and recover.

“We stand resolute with our friends in London and send prayers to the victims. Terror and hate will never triumph,” tweeted Paul Ryan, speaker of the US House of Representatives. “My heart is with the people of London, the victims of this string of terrorist attacks, and their families. You are all in our prayers,” said senate minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Several US lawmakers condemned the London terror attacks. “We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom. Terrorism must not prevail,” said Congressman Ted Poe. “My thoughts and prayers are with the people of London and all of the United Kingdom,” tweeted Congresswoman

Ann McLane Kuster. Congressman Eliot L Engel, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said he was shocked by tonight’s attacks in London and his heart goes out to all those innocent people affected by this horrific violence.

“As we await details of multiple attacks, the United States must stand ready to help our ally track down the perpetrators and swiftly bring them to justice,” he said. “Tonight is the second attack Great Britain has suffered in just two weeks.

During these difficult times, the United States and United Kingdom will remain united in the face of senseless violence in all its ugly forms,” Engel said.

“Horrified by news out of #London. My prayers are with the victims & their families, first responders & the British people. #LondonBridge,” tweeted Congressman Joe Crowley. “My heart and soul go out to London tonight. America stands with the people of Great Britain and the victims of the #LondonBridge attack,” tweeted Senator Dianne Feinstein. Today’s attacks come after 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up at Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people. Trump in his executive order had banned visa issuance to citizens of six majority-Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. PTI