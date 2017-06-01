In Nehruvian touch, PM Modi says Delhi street named after late Russia envoy

Alexander Kadakin had been serving as Russia’s ambassador to India since 2009 and was credited with playing a significant role in promotion of relations between the two countries. Photo: Mint

St Petersburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that a street in Delhi has been named after Russia’s former ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin, a “friend” of India, who passed away recently.

Hailing Ambassador Kadakin and his contribution to the India-Russia ties, Modi said the late diplomat was a glorious son of Russia and a great friend of India.

“A street in Delhi has been named after Ambassador Kadakin,” Modi said addressing a joint press event with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kadakin, 67, a fluent Hindi-speaking career diplomat considered a great friend of India, died in Delhi in January this year after a brief illness. He was serving as the Russia’s ambassador to India since 2009 and was credited with playing a significant role in promotion of relations between the two countries.

Kadakin began his diplomatic career as a third secretary at the Russian Embassy in India in 1972. He held the position of the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi from November 2009.

Kadakin was born in Chisnau in then USSR on 22 July 1949. He graduated with honours from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1972.