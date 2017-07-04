Home ministry for ‘partial withdrawal’ of AFSPA from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Union home ministry was ready for the “partial withdrawal“ of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Assam and Arunachal Pradesh following an improvement in the “security situation” in these states, government official said.

The officials said according to a home ministry assessment, security situation was “better” in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh than never before and the imposition of AFSPA could be further reduced. They said views of the state governments had been sought on the partial withdrawal.

More From Livemint »

“In the recent past, we have reduced the time period of AFSPA in these states,” a senior official said.

In May, the central government through a gazette notification, had declared the entire Assam as a “disturbed” area under AFSPA for three more months, citing various violent activities by insurgent groups United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and others.

In another notification, the ministry had also declared three districts of Arunachal Pradesh—Tirap, Changlang and Longding—besides areas falling under 16 police stations bordering Assam as “disturbed” under AFSPA for three more months.

The Act has been in effect in Assam since November 1990 while in the three districts of Arunachal Pradesh it has been in force since January 2016.