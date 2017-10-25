Arun Jaitley: BJP to mark demonetisation anniversary as anti-black money day

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate 8 November as “anti-black money day”, countering the opposition which has declared that it will observe ‘black day’ on the first anniversary of demonetisation.

Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said this would be a “priority programme” for the BJP and senior party leaders as well as Union ministers will participate in it. He also listed out steps taken by the Modi government to counter black money. “November 8 will be celebrated as anti-black money day,” Jaitley said.

The BJP’s move comes after around 18 political parties announced that they would observe 8 November as ‘black day’ against demonetisation, which they termed as the “most ill-conceived and hasty decision” by the NDA government.