3 killed, 2 wounded in US shooting in Maryland
37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince opened fire in an office park of Harford County in Maryland, killing three people and injuring two others, local authorities said
Edgewood, Maryland (US): A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning as 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince. He says Prince opened fire with a handgun and police are looking for him. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood. The sheriff says the two wounded people are in serious condition.
Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.
The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.
First Published: Wed, Oct 18 2017. 09 14 PM IST
