Inspiring flight of women in aviation

File photo of the Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter aircraft. P. Bandopadhyay, the first woman air marshal of the Indian Air Force, completed her Defence Service Staff College course in 1978. Photo: AP

New Delhi: A room full of women—in starched mustard yellow saris, in black jackets with white peaked caps, in crisp white uniforms flaunting their shining badges —sitting together and talking about simulators, fleets, aircraft, fuel, maintenance, engineering, work-life balance, and about being a woman. As crew members and pilots, some of them are the visible faces of the presence of women in Indian aviation, while the rest are those who work behind the scenes to make sure the aircraft stays airworthy.

While statistics don’t paint a rosy picture, the International Conference for Women in Aviation & Aerospace, organized by the Indian Women Pilots’ Association in the national capital to celebrate its 50 years, brought together a hall full of inspiring stories, and sense of a promising future for women in aviation.

There were stories of many firsts—first woman air marshal of the Indian Air Force, first woman engineer to acquire license in an airline, first woman air traffic controller, first woman aviation medicine specialist, the first all-women contingent to march down Rajpath on India’s Republic Day two years ago. Even though the stories were full of hope and dreams come true, all these started with the challenges of treading a path different from the stereotypical occupations women in the country are expected to be a part of.

When Dipti Varshney, deputy general manager at Air India Ltd’s engineering department joined an engineering college in 1978, she was one of less than half a dozen women in the class. As she started out, she was told by her professor that she and others had taken the boys’ seats, as eventually they would all just get married and stop working.

When P. Bandopadhyay, the first woman air marshal of the Indian Air Force, completed her Defence Service Staff College course in 1978, her superviser referred to her male batchmates as “officers” and her as a “lady”. Bandopadhyay politely told him he shouldn’t worry about her gender, and instead call her what she was: an officer.

These are all stories that corroborate the statistics. Durba Banerjee, India’s first woman commercial pilot in 1956 captained a plane in 1966, but it was only two decades later that Saudamini Deshmukh became the first to command a Boeing 737.

Deshmukh also became the first Indian woman to command an Airbus A320 in 1994.

“Women have made great strides in the industry, but we still are a minority. Women pilots are at least at 13%; as engineers in aviation, we are still at 6%. As women, we have overcome the physical challenges of the job, but there is still this unacknowledged challenge of societal norms. Honestly, working as a lone woman in a room full of 100 men is not exactly an appealing career path for parents,” said Mini Mathews, senior assistant general manager at Air India.

Options for women in the Indian airline industry, which were once restricted to cabin crew, ground staff and medicine, have now expanded.

Things are changing, but mindset, the women say, will take time to change. “Men can accept you as a subordinate. They will be a little uncomfortable if you are peers. They will be very, very uncomfortable when you are a senior, and they have to take orders from you,” said A.V. Bal, deputy general manager of flight operations at Air India.

From being excluded in social gatherings, to being asked questions “will you be able to do it,” there are many instances of blatant or subtle sexism that women face. As Shefali Juneja, director in the ministry of civil aviation said, “We will always be evaluated differently. Men have wives, we don’t. So, we have to deal with work-life balance.”