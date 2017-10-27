Yogi Adityanath govt raises sugarcane price by 3.3% to Rs315 per 100kg in UP

The Central government has kept the 2017-18 cane floor price at Rs255 per 100 kg. Photo: Harikrishna Katragadda/Mint

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, India’s biggest sugar producing state, led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has raised the price that mills must pay for the new crop by 3.3%, a state government source said on Friday.

The state raised the cane price to Rs315 ($4.85) per 100 kg for the crop year that began this month, up from Rs305 in the previous year, the state official, who declined to be named because he isn’t authorised to speak with media, told Reuters by telephone.

The central government has kept the 2017-18 cane floor price at Rs255 per 100 kg.

Although the centre fixes the cane price every year, some state governments such as Uttar Pradesh invariably raise the rate to court farmers, which is a large voting bloc. Reuters