Parliament productivity low in first week of winter session

A file photo of the Parliament. Photo: HT

The first week of the winter session of Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, witnessed low productivity, according to data by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, first demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments he made against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign, and then over the special court’s verdict in the 2G case that acquitted all 17 accused.