Parliament productivity low in first week of winter session
The first week of the winter session of Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, witnessed low productivity
Last Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 05 06 AM IST
The first week of the winter session of Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, witnessed low productivity, according to data by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research.
Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, first demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments he made against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign, and then over the special court’s verdict in the 2G case that acquitted all 17 accused.
First Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 04 46 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
‘Pay up or we go to NCLT’ is proving to be a very credible threat
Mortgage king HDFC in market to shine up subsidiaries
RBI Financial Stability Report shows rising stress in agriculture and industry
Is another bad loan wave waiting to happen?
Monte Carlo Fashions: brand leverage and retail expansion to drive growth