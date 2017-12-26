 Parliament productivity low in first week of winter session - Livemint
Parliament productivity low in first week of winter session

The first week of the winter session of Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, witnessed low productivity
Last Published: Tue, Dec 26 2017. 05 06 AM IST
A file photo of the Parliament. Photo: HT
A file photo of the Parliament. Photo: HT

The first week of the winter session of Parliament, particularly the Rajya Sabha, witnessed low productivity, according to data by New Delhi-based PRS Legislative Research.

Opposition parties, particularly the Congress, first demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over comments he made against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign, and then over the special court’s verdict in the 2G case that acquitted all 17 accused.

