Clarify stand on BS-I, BS-II vehicles: NGT to northern states

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has also slammed the states for delay in identifying ‘no-pollution zones.’ Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday asked five northern states to clarify their stand on plying and registration of Bharat Stage-I and Bharat Stage-II vehicles which have been banned in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments to clearly state by Friday if they were prepared to accept these vehicles in their areas.

“What is your stand on BS-I, BS-II vehicles which have been banned in Delhi-NCR? Have you identified the areas where these vehicles which are 10-15 year-old can be plied in your state? Also, give us clear picture of the existing and proposed CNG (compressed natural gas) stations and the roadmap associated with it, besides the expected difficulties which are likely to be faced by you,” the bench, also comprising justice R.S. Rathore, said.

The green panel also slammed the states for delay in identifying ‘no-pollution zones’ in their areas for plying of deregistered diesel cars which have been barred from running in the national capital region (NCR).

“We have been asking you (states) to identify no- pollution zones since last one year. Why have you not complied with our order? We have no problem in passing a direction that all banned vehicles be scrapped. Then you will come running to us. Please tell us which areas can tolerate these vehicles,” the bench said, while fixing the matter for hearing on Friday.

The tribunal had last year ordered the Delhi government to cancel the registration of all diesel-powered vehicles over 10 years old and barred them from plying. It had then ordered that only de-registered diesel vehicles which are less than 15-years-old can get no objection certificate (NOC) for plying in select areas outside Delhi-NCR to be decided by states where vehicle density is less.

The green panel in July last year had said that all the vehicles which are deregistered would not be permitted to ply in Delhi-NCR. “However, the authorities will issue NOC for such vehicles to be registered outside the Delhi/NCR,” it had said.

“We further clarify that in terms of the orders of the tribunal, every state has to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least and put them on the respective websites,” it had said, adding that Regional Transport Office (RTO), Delhi will issue NOC for transfer of these vehicles only for such areas which are identified by the states.