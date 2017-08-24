Rex Tillerson speaks with Chinese counterpart on South Asia policy

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson spoke to his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi regarding the Donald Trump administration’s South Asia policy. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US secretary of state Rex Tillerson has given an overview on the new South Asia strategy of the Donald Trump administration to his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi after they spoke over phone.

“Secretary Tillerson spoke by phone earlier today to Chinese state councillor Yang Jiechi. Secretary Tillerson provided an overview of President Trump’s South Asia policy. They focused specifically on the Afghanistan and Pakistan policy elements of that,” state department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

“The two sides also discussed global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual concern. The conversation is a continuation of our US-China strategic bilateral dialogue,” she added.