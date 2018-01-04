Rajya Sabha: Congress likely to pin BJP govt on state of economy, unemployment challenge today

The short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha comes less than a month after elections in Gujarat, where issues like unemployment, short-term impact of demonetisation and the roll out of goods and services tax (GST) were raised. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The opposition, led by Congress party, is likely to try and put the government on the defensive on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha is set to take up a short duration discussion on the state of economy, investment climate, job creation and the challenge of rising unemployment.

The revised list of business for Rajya Sabha on Thursday includes the short duration discussion, for which senior Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Bhubaneshwar Kalita, are in the list of speakers.

Other speakers include Derek O’ Brien, Dilip Kumar Tirkey and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

Macroeconomic data has been a mix of bad and good news. While there is some indication of a recovery in the manufacturing sector, private investment is yet to see any pick-up.

Inflation worries have come to the forefront with rising crude oil prices causing a sharp acceleration in both retail and wholesale price index (WPI) inflation. While retail inflation rose to a 15-month high of 4.88% in November, WPI inflation rose to an eight-month high of 3.93%.

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) track record on job creation will also be under the scanner. Anecdotal evidence suggests that demonetisation had an adverse impact on many small-scale industries leading to huge job losses in major industrial hubs.

The short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha comes less than a month after elections in Gujarat, where issues like unemployment, short-term impact of demonetisation and the roll out of goods and services tax (GST) were raised.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have been at loggerheads since the start of the winter session last month. Both Houses of Parliament have been disrupted on a series of issues, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat campaign, the fallout of the 2G verdict, tension in Maharashtra and the triple talaq legislation.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth accelerated to 6.3% in the September quarter of 2017-18 after dropping to a three-year low of 5.7% in the June quarter on the back of demonetisation and uncertainty surrounding the implementation of GST.

However, economists expect a sustained recovery in the next two quarters and expect the Indian economy to grow at around 6.8% in 2017-18. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will also release the first advance estimates of the GDP for 2017-18 on Friday.

The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) grew at the fastest rate in five years in December. Along with pick-up in exports, it could signal a revival of the manufacturing sector.

However, signalling a lack of investment activity in the economy, data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that new project announcements by Indian companies touched a 13-year low of Rs77,000 crore in the December quarter.