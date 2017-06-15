2 Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliation by Indian Army

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively as Pakistan Army violated ceasefire thrice along the line of control (LoC). Photo: AFP

Jammu: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in fierce retaliation by Indian troops as Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire thrice along the line of control (LoC) in two sectors in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army resorted to shelling of mortar bombs and firing of small arms and automatic weapons on forward posts and civilians areas in the region. There have been 10 ceasefire violations in past four days and total 14 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region since 1 January, in which one civilian died and seven others were injured.

In escalated terror violence in Kashmir, militants engineered seven grenade attacks and firing incidents in the Valley on Tuesday in which 14 policemen were injured and four rifles snatched by militants from the them.

Indian troops gave a strong retaliation in which 2 Pakistani soldiers were killed opposite to Bhimbher Gali sector on Wednesday, defence sources said. “Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 6.40pm hours in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district today,” defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta said.

Before this third ceasefire violation in the day, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics RPG, Recoilless Rifles from 9.30am in Naushera sector along the LoC in Rajouri district on Wednesday, he said.

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively and firing is presently on, he said. Earlier, Pakistan carried out indiscriminate firing from 5.00am hours to 5.45am in Bhimbher Gali sector in Poonch along the LoC, he added. There were 3 ceasefire violation on 12 June.