Rahul Gandhi set to take over Congress, top body approves schedule to elect president

New Delhi: The Congress has cleared the decks for the elevation of vice-president Rahul Gandhi to the top party post as the schedule for internal polls got approved on Monday. The decision was taken by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex decision making body of the party.

According to the schedule decided on Monday, the date of notification of polls is 1 December. The last date of filing nominations is 4 December, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on 5 December. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 11 December. If there is more than one nomination received, polls will be held on 16 December and counting will take place on 19 December.

The poll schedule, which got approved by the CWC meeting chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, was announced by senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran. He is the chief of party’s Central Election Authority (CEA), which is authorized to hold internal polls.

If there is no challenger to Rahul Gandhi, then the party will announce on 5 December that he is the only contestant. However, it will be only on 11 December, the last day of withdrawal of nomination, when a formal announcement about his name will happen.

In the opening address of the CWC, party president Sonia Gandhi spoke at length about internal polls in the party.

“Over the last 18 months, the election process that has concluded in all but six states has elected block presidents, an equal number of delegates, primary units and party members. This has provided an opportunity for the party to interact with lakhs of workers across the country, starting from the booth level. This reaffirms that the party’s roots are spread across every district of the country and that no other political party can match the plurality and diversity of the Congress party,” she said, while addressing CWC members.

According to the deadline set by the Election Commission, the party had to complete its internal polls process by 31 December. The process of electing the president of the party has taken longer due to the top leadership’s engagement with state assembly elections. However, elections to the rest of internal posts is on schedule.