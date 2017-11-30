HTLS 2017: Ready to pay political price for reforms like GST, Aadhaar, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi makes the inaugural address during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 at Hyatt Regency in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: Burhaan Kinu/HT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that transformation of India was irreversible and the mindset of the people of the country had undergone an unprecedented change in the last three years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the centre.

He said the government had helped create self-belief among people which is the foundation for New India and the mandate of the people in 2014 was not just for regime change, but to bring about systemic and fundamental changes in the country.

The prime minister further said that the government was committed to continue its fight against corruption, and to ensure greater transparency, development-friendly system and citizen-centric governance that can transform the lives of women, poor, underprivileged and financially weaker sections.

Realising that the fight against corruption and black money could lead to difficulties for the government, Prime Minister said that he was ready to pay the political price for the steps he has taken. “I know I will have to pay a political price for the steps I have taken. I am ready for it,” Modi said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

During the course of his speech, the Prime Minister hinted that the NDA will broaden the use of Aadhaar to fight against the menace of black money and the government would use it against benami property as well. “Aadhaar will be used against benami properties also and this will become a big weapon for the government,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the Union government would also use the Aadhaar to bring irreversible changes in the lives of the poor and financially weaker sections. At present, Aadhaar is the basis of the government’s social delivery program and beneficiaries need this unique identity number to avail the various schemes of the government.

The government has been broadening the scope of Aadhaar, making it mandatory to link bank accounts, Permanent Account Numbers and mobile numbers with this unique identification number.

Elaborating on the message of good governance, the NDA was trying to bring irreversible and stable changes in the administrative system of the country so that the constant tussle between people and “system” no longer existed.

The Prime Minister admitted that when NDA came to power three years ago, there was a view that system was not doing justice to the people and it was not responsive to the needs of the people.

“People should stop fighting the system. There should be rise in the ease of living. After so many years of Independence, our weaknesses are coming in the way of development. In every corner of the country people are fighting with the system. It is my effort and commitment to stop this fight with the system for small things like gas, booking of railway tickets, electricity, passport, income tax returns. How long will the people of this country continue to face these problems?” the prime minister asked.

Defending the government’s decision to invalidate Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes last year to tackle black money, Modi said the government has got a lot of useful data from the exercise. “The data that the government has got post demonetisation and consequent deposits in banks is a gold mine. Through data mining, the government found that 400-500 companies were functioning only on one address. And one company had thousands of accounts,” he said, adding that the government has revoked the registration of these companies and barred directors of these from becoming directors in other companies.

He added that the goods and services tax has brought a new era of transparency.