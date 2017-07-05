Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 12 50 PM IST

Cauvery water dispute: SC allows Tamil Nadu to file plea against Karnataka

Tamil Nadu’s plea alleges that Karnataka has not supplied its due share of 22.5 TMC of Cauvery water

PTI
The Cauvery water sharing dispute has persisted for over 150 years between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP
The Cauvery water sharing dispute has persisted for over 150 years between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Tamil Nadu to file plea which alleges that Karnataka has not supplied its due share of 22.5 TMC of Cauvery water.

The water sharing dispute has persisted for over 150 years between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, two drought-prone states, occasionally resulting in violent clashes.

    Under the Cauvery water tribunal order Karnataka, the upper riparian state, is expected to release 192 thousand million cubic feet (tmft) in a normal rainfall year to Tamil Nadu.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 12 08 PM IST
    Topics: Cauvery Water Dispute Kaveri Water Dispute Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Karnataka

