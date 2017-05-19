Fire at Ahmedabad’s SAL hospital, over 100 rescued

Apart from using hydraulic ladders to rescue the patients and others directly from the upper floors, firemen also went inside the hospital and helped people to come out through stairs. Photo: PTI

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out at the store room of the multi-storey SAL Hospital on Thursday evening, following which over 100 people, including the patients and their relatives, were rescued, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said. The fire was reported on Thursday evening at SAL Hospital located in Bodakdev area of the city, following which at least 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES), chief fire officer Rajesh Bhatt said.

“The blaze broke out in the store room of the hospital on the third floor and the smoke started spreading inside the building. Preliminary investigation has revealed that short circuit triggered the fire,” Bhatt, who supervised the operation, said.

“We evacuated around 100 people, including the patients, their relatives and staff members of the hospital. The fire was brought under control well before it spread further. The entire operation lasted for about two and half hours,” he added.

Apart from using hydraulic ladders to rescue the patients and others directly from the upper floors, firemen also went inside the hospital and helped people to come out through stairs. “We made prompt moves to contain the fire on the same floor and then evacuated people. No one was injured during the operation,” Bhatt added.