Narendra Modi revives Economic Advisory Council with Bibek Debroy as chairman

Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy will be the chairman of Prime Minister’s Economy Advisory Council. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Putting the economy on centre stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived the economy advisory council (EAC) under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy.

The move, which comes in the backdrop of growing concerns of loss in the growth momentum, signals that PM will be closely scrutinising future economic policy.

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) will be made up of economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal, all of whom are part-time members, with Ratan Watal, principal advisor, Niti Aayog as the member secretary.

The sweeping terms of reference of the EAC include addressing macroeconomic concerns and undertaking any assignment the PM may refer to the EAC.

After coming to power in 2014, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had disbanded the PMEAC which was earlier headed by former Reserve Bank of India governor C. Rangarajan.

The apex body has been reconstituted at a time when the government is considering a more aggressive fiscal push in Union Budget 2018, likely to be presented on 1 February.

Reviving economic growth and creating more jobs, promises that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party made to come to power in 2014, is crucial as the party seeks re-election in 2019.