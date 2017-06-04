| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Sun, Jun 04 2017. 08 16 PM IST

Donald Trump tweets criticism of London mayor after bridge attack

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to hit out at London mayor Sadiq Khan for urging calm in the wake of the London attacks that left 7 people dead

Matthew Campbell
London mayor Sadiq Khan. Photo: Bloomberg
London mayor Sadiq Khan. Photo: Bloomberg

London: US President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to criticise London mayor Sadiq Khan for urging calm in the wake of a terror attack that killed seven people in the UK capital.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”, Trump said at about 7:30 am Washington time. Earlier, he’d said that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.”

Trump’s comment about Khan—an apparent reference to a statement in which he urged Londoners to take the presence of extra police in their stride—is not the first criticism of the mayor by a member of the Trump camp. In March, Trump’s son Donald Jr reacted to a past comment by Khan that terror preparedness is “part and parcel of living in a great global city,” with a tweet that said “you have to be kidding me?!”

President Trump’s Sunday comments come at a delicate time for US-UK security relations, which were already strained by British complaints about leaks to American media organizations after last month’s Manchester suicide bombing. Prime Minister Theresa May has taken a softer approach to Trump than some of her European counterparts, and was notably absent from a statement last week condemning his withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

British police continue to investigate Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a busy area of bars and restaurants. Three suspects were shot dead by police. Bloomberg

Matthew Campbell

Topics: Donald Trump Twitter London attack Sadiq Khan London mayor

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Sun, Jun 04 2017. 08 16 PM IST