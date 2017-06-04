Donald Trump tweets criticism of London mayor after bridge attack

London: US President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Sunday to criticise London mayor Sadiq Khan for urging calm in the wake of a terror attack that killed seven people in the UK capital.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’”, Trump said at about 7:30 am Washington time. Earlier, he’d said that “we must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people.”

Trump’s comment about Khan—an apparent reference to a statement in which he urged Londoners to take the presence of extra police in their stride—is not the first criticism of the mayor by a member of the Trump camp. In March, Trump’s son Donald Jr reacted to a past comment by Khan that terror preparedness is “part and parcel of living in a great global city,” with a tweet that said “you have to be kidding me?!”

President Trump’s Sunday comments come at a delicate time for US-UK security relations, which were already strained by British complaints about leaks to American media organizations after last month’s Manchester suicide bombing. Prime Minister Theresa May has taken a softer approach to Trump than some of her European counterparts, and was notably absent from a statement last week condemning his withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

British police continue to investigate Saturday night’s attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a busy area of bars and restaurants. Three suspects were shot dead by police. Bloomberg