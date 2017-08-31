India’s fiscal deficit reaches 92.4% of full-year target in July

India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of Rs 5.05 trillion ($79.01 billion) for April-July or 92.4% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 73.7% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2017/18 fiscal year were Rs 2.58 trillion, government data showed on Thursday.

India aims to trim the fiscal deficit to 3.2% of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5% in the previous year. Reuters