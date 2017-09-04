It’s BJP’s cabinet reshuffle, not NDA’s, say miffed allies

The fact that all nine new cabinet ministers and four promotions to cabinet rank are from the ranks of the BJP point to a strong imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is focussed on expanding his party’s footprint. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The cabinet reshuffle on Sunday saw a clear political message being sent out—that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reasserting itself within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the numbers get stacked in its favour.

The fact that all nine new faces and four promotions to cabinet rank are from the ranks of the BJP point to a strong imprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is focussed on expanding his party’s footprint.

Senior leaders feel that the BJP wants to convey to regional parties that it is the dominant partner in the group and that the electoral performance of the BJP is the key to the NDA’s success.

The immediate casualty of the BJP-only reshuffle was the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) which under Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined the NDA just over two weeks ago. Leaders from both the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena said that the rejig was an “internal reshuffle” of the BJP.

“It was the BJP’s internal reshuffle and not the NDA’s, so we would not like to comment on it,” K.C. Tyagi, senior leader the JD(U) told reporters on Sunday soon after the cabinet expansion. On Saturday, Nitish Kumar said there had been no consultation between the JD(U) and the BJP over the cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

A senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) added, “Nobody is interested in talking to us about such crucial issues anymore. There was absolutely no discussion or exchange of ideas about the issue within the NDA. It is for the BJP to decide if they want to consult old alliance partners on crucial issues or not. The BJP has majority and may be they don’t want to discuss important issues with us.”

Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the Shiv Sena, another key constituent of the NDA, said, “This cabinet reshuffle and the one before this were only BJP reshuffles not of the NDA. It is possible that the BJP is arrogant about its majority in Lok Sabha because of which it has stopped consultations. We don’t pay attention to such issues. It is the BJP’s majority so the party should run the government the way it wants.”

The BJP’s political reassertion within the NDA comes at a time when the party has a historic mandate in the Lok Sabha and is in power in 18 states.

The focus of Sunday’s reshuffle was on states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which accounted for two new faces each. The NDA recently formed governments in the two states (Bihar in alliance) which together send 120 members to the Lok Sabha. The reshuffle also saw the induction of one minster each from poll-bound Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“There was speculation that newer allies like the JD(U) may get a cabinet berth in the rejig but that did not happen. The message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving out is that being an alliance partner alone does not guarantee you a position in the government,” said Sanjay Kumar, a New Delhi-based political analyst and director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.