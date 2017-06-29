Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 04 03 PM IST

Chinese military tests battle tank in Tibet near Indian border

The Chinese military spokesperson says PLA has conducted trials of a light weight battle tank in Tibet near the Indian border

PLA spokesman Col Wu Qian said that the 35-tonne tank has carried out trials in the plains of Tibet. File photo: AFP
PLA spokesman Col Wu Qian said that the 35-tonne tank has carried out trials in the plains of Tibet. File photo: AFP

Beijing: The Chinese military on Thursday said it has conducted trials of a light weight battle tank in Tibet near the Indian border.

The 35-tonne tank has carried out trials in the plains of Tibet, PLA spokesman Col Wu Qian said in a media briefing in Beijing.

He was responding to questions about media reports that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has carried out an exercise involving a new type of 35-tonne light weight tank in Tibet.

When asked whether it is targeted against India, the PLA spokesman said, “The purpose is to test the parameters of the equipment and is not targeted against any country.”

First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 04 03 PM IST
Topics: Chinese military China Chinese battle tank Tibet China India border

