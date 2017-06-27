A year on, 350 foreigners apply for yoga certification

New Delhi: A government-backed certification scheme for yoga professionals has attracted many practitioners from abroad keen to make a living out of the traditional Indian discipline in their home countries.

Quality Council of India (QCI), which manages the AYUSH ministry’s scheme for voluntary certification of yoga professionals, has received over 350 applications from foreigners in the last one year, joint director Manish Pande said.

“We have applications from across the globe such as Japan, Australia, Germany, Paris, Spain, Munich and China. We opened the scheme for foreigners last year and we have received 350 applications from them. The total number of applications in the last two years is 25,000,” Pande said.

“There has been a lot of enthusiasm among foreigners regarding yoga certification from India. As yoga has become popular in other countries, several candidates after getting certification from us opened their own yoga schools in their respective countries,” he said.

There is no restriction on age, qualification, training or experience for the certification. There are two levels of certifications—Level 1 for a yoga instructor which is basic and Level 2 for a yoga teacher which is advanced. The certification is given after a combination of theory and practical tests. The council has issued over 1,000 Level 1 certifications and 800 Level 2 certifications so far.

An accreditation body and certification help to maintain standardization and set benchmarks, said Australia-based Susan Abraham, who received a Level 2 yoga certification. “By being affiliated to a certification body that meets the required standards and quality, it is possible for people to know that you have passed the basic requirements required of a yoga teacher...Hence, it becomes easier to promote yourself when you are affiliated to a certification body,” she said.

Satoko Oki, Miss World Japan 2016, is a trained yoga instructor. After getting the certification, she has appeared on a TV yoga programme, modelled for yoga magazines and runs a yoga firm, she said.