Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 11 38 PM IST

A year on, 350 foreigners apply for yoga certification

Quality Council of India, which manages the AYUSH ministry’s scheme for voluntary certification of yoga professionals, has received over 350 applications from foreigners in the last one year

Neetu Chandra Sharma
There are two levels of certifications—Level 1 for a yoga instructor which is basic and Level 2 for a yoga teacher which is advanced. Photo: Reuters
There are two levels of certifications—Level 1 for a yoga instructor which is basic and Level 2 for a yoga teacher which is advanced. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

New Delhi: A government-backed certification scheme for yoga professionals has attracted many practitioners from abroad keen to make a living out of the traditional Indian discipline in their home countries.

Quality Council of India (QCI), which manages the AYUSH ministry’s scheme for voluntary certification of yoga professionals, has received over 350 applications from foreigners in the last one year, joint director Manish Pande said.

More From Livemint »

    “We have applications from across the globe such as Japan, Australia, Germany, Paris, Spain, Munich and China. We opened the scheme for foreigners last year and we have received 350 applications from them. The total number of applications in the last two years is 25,000,” Pande said.

    “There has been a lot of enthusiasm among foreigners regarding yoga certification from India. As yoga has become popular in other countries, several candidates after getting certification from us opened their own yoga schools in their respective countries,” he said.

    There is no restriction on age, qualification, training or experience for the certification. There are two levels of certifications—Level 1 for a yoga instructor which is basic and Level 2 for a yoga teacher which is advanced. The certification is given after a combination of theory and practical tests. The council has issued over 1,000 Level 1 certifications and 800 Level 2 certifications so far.

    An accreditation body and certification help to maintain standardization and set benchmarks, said Australia-based Susan Abraham, who received a Level 2 yoga certification. “By being affiliated to a certification body that meets the required standards and quality, it is possible for people to know that you have passed the basic requirements required of a yoga teacher...Hence, it becomes easier to promote yourself when you are affiliated to a certification body,” she said.

    Satoko Oki, Miss World Japan 2016, is a trained yoga instructor. After getting the certification, she has appeared on a TV yoga programme, modelled for yoga magazines and runs a yoga firm, she said.

    First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 11 38 PM IST
    Topics: International Yoga Day yoga certification yoga training yoga certification application yoga courses

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share