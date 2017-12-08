Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet wife, mother on Christmas day

A file photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Photo: PTI

Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on Christmas, 25 December.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May had halted his execution on India’s appeal. Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on 25 December, foreign office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said.

During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting. Earlier on 10 November, Pakistan had agreed to allow his wife to meet him.

India has been pressing Pakistan to grant a visa to Jadhav’s mother, Avantika, on humanitarian grounds.

External affairs minister Sushma Sawraj had recently discussed Jadhav’s case with Pakistani High Commissioner to New Delhi Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.

Jadhav had filed an appeal with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek clemency, which is still pending. In October, the Pakistan Army had said it is close to a decision on the mercy petition of Jadhav.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from restive Balochistan province on 3 March last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.

Jadhav’s sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India. After India approached the International Court of Justice, a 10-member bench on 18 May restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ has asked Pakistan to submit its response or memorial by 13 December before the court could start further proceedings in the case. PTI