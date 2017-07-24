Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 09 25 AM IST

U.R. Rao, space pioneer and former Isro chairman, dies at 85

Eminent space scientist and former Isro chairman U.R. Rao dies at 85 due to age-related ailments

Sharan Poovanna
A file photo of U.R. Rao. He served as the chairman of Isro for 10 years from 1984-1994. Photo: Hindustan Times
A file photo of U.R. Rao. He served as the chairman of Isro for 10 years from 1984-1994. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bengaluru: Professor Udupi Ramachandra Rao, former Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief and eminent scientist, died in the early hours of Monday in Bengaluru. Rao was 85.

Rao died here in the wee hours on Monday due to age-related ailments, PTI reported.

    He served as Isro’s chief for a decade (1984-1994), and contributed in development and space technology and its extensive applications to communications and remote sensing of natural resources.

    Rao had served as the chairman of the governing council of the physical research laboratory at Ahmedabad, chancellor of Indian Institute of Science and Technology at Thiruvananthapuram, as faculty at MIT and assistant professor at University of Texas, according to Isro.

    The space scientist accelerated the development of rocket technology which led to the successful launch of Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Rao is said to have initiated the Geostationary Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and development of cryogenic engine in 1991, which has in the recent past put Indian space on par with global superpowers.

    Rao was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1976 and Padma Vibhushan in 2017. He also became the first Indian space scientist to be inducted into the “Satellite Hall of fame” at Washington DC, US, in 2013. He was also the first Indian space scientist to be inducted into the “IAF Hall of Fame” at Guadalajara, Mexico.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 24 2017. 08 31 AM IST
    Topics: UR Rao obituary ISRO Former ISRO chairman space scientist

