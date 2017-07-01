GST launch is outcome of commitment to federal structure: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Friday night said the “historic” launch of the goods and services tax (GST) was an outcome of commitment to the country’s federal structure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the prime minister, finance minister Arun Jaitley and the state governments, he said the GST will not just bring in one tax across the country, but also give a big boost to the economy, reduce burden on citizens and help the poor immensely.

The important tax reform which the country has been waiting for a decade-and-a-half is beginning Saturday, he said after attending the midnight function in Parliament organised for rollout of the GST. “Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi and FM Arun Jaitley for implementing the historic, long pending and much needed tax reform—GST. “

“’One Nation-One Tax’ is today a reality, an outcome of commitment to India’s federal structure under leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he tweeted. He also congratulated all chief ministers and governments along with Modi and Jaitley. “With this, India has become one market of 125 crore people now. With the help of the GST, the backward states, the poor and the oppressed will help get uplifted. I hope the people of the country will welcome it open heartedly,” he said.

The GST, the biggest tax reform of the country since independence, was ushered in at midnight, marked by a programme in Parliament which was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, vice-president Hamid Ansari, Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and a host of ministers, and MPs.