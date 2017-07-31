John Kelly would do spectacular job as chief of staff, says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump talks with new White House chief of staff John Kelly after he was privately sworn in during a ceremony in the Oval Office on 31 July in Washington. Photo: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said that his new chief of staff Gen (rtd) John Kelly would do a “spectacular job” as head of the White House.

A retired US marine corps general, Kelly was sworn in as the 28th White House chief of staff by Trump on Monday morning.

Kelly, 67, served as Trump’s homeland security secretary during the first six months of the administration and he comes to the White House at a time when there has been reports of bitter division among Trump’s close aides.

Trump announced to rope in Kelly on Friday on Twitter, as he fired Reince Priebus as the white House chief of staff. Soon after the swearing-in, Trump told reporters that he has “no doubt” Kelly will do a “spectacular job” leading the West Wing staff.

“What he has done in terms of homeland security is record shattering, if you look at the border if you look at the tremendous results we’ve had,” Trump said. “We look forward to—if it’s possible—an even better job as chief of staff,” said the president as he congratulated Kelly on his new position.

Responding to a shouted question, Trump said he believes his administration “has done very well” and set “lots of records.” He said the stock market is the highest it’s ever been and that the unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in 17 years. He cited unnamed polls to say businesses’ confidence is high. “We’re doing very well. We have a tremendous base,” he said. “The country is optimistic. And I think the general will just add to it.”