Tamil Nadu crisis: Dhinakaran meets governor, reiterates demand for floor test

AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran, along with party MLAs supporting him, at a press conference in Puducherry on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the sidelined deputy general secretary of Tamil Nadu’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday repeated his demand before the state governor to conduct a confidence vote in the state legislature.

Two weeks ago, 19 legislators loyal to Dhinakaran had withdrawn support to chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. On Thursday, Dhinakaran brought three more of his party legislators to the Raj Bhavan to press his case.

Dhinakaran told reporters: “We met the governor and asked him to direct convening the assembly for a trust vote. We believe this government has lost majority.”

Along with the three legislators, seven MPs accompanied Dhinakaran.

The governor has assured that he would “look into the situation”, claimed Dhinakaran.

Meanwhile, S.T.K. Jakkaiyan, one of the 19 MLAs who withdrew support to Palaniswami and was backing Dhinakaran, shifted loyalties back to the chief minister’s camp.

“He was threatened and lured for party posts,” said Dhinakaran.

On Tuesday, over 100 MLAs attended a meeting chaired by Palaniswami and passed a resolution to “accept his leadership and follow his decisions”.

State fisheries minister and senior AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar told reporters that as many as 111 MLAs had backed the chief minister at the meeting, a claim denied by the Dhinakaran camp.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu crisis: CM Palaniswami’s bloc claims support of 111 MLAs

“We have sleeper cells in the Palaniswami faction who will soon turn active,” Dhinakaran.

The party’s general council and executive council meet chaired by Palaniswami, scheduled for 12 September is expected to take some key decisions. However, the Dhinakaran faction has said that “only the general secretary of the party V.K. Sasikala has the authority to convene the council.”

Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam joined hands on 21 August, sideling Dhinakaran and his aunt Sasikala, leading to a fresh bout in the party that has been in tumult since the former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa died on 5 December, 2016.

ALSO READ:Has the merger of AIADMK factions backfired?

The AIADMK has 134 MLAs in the 234-member state assembly, while Jayalalithaa’s seat has been vacant since she died in December. After 19 MLAs withdrew support to Palaniswami on 22 August, the chorus urging the governor to call for a floor test has grown louder. But governor Rao met opposition leaders on 30 August and told them that he couldn’t intervene in a “party’s issue”.

The leader of the opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin accused governor Rao for having failed to “uphold his constitutional obligations.”