1 killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along LoC

Srinagar: An Army porter was killed while another sustained injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kashmir.

An Army official said on Sunday that, “Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector on Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in death of one army porter and injuries to another”.

The body of the slain porter was retrieved and handed over to his kin for last rites while the injured was evacuated to a medical facility, the official said.