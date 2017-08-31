Gorakhpur children deaths: BRD medical college ex-principal, wife sent to judicial custody

Rajiv Mishra was suspended as principal of the BRD medical college on 12 August after the deaths were reported. He resigned the same day. Photo: PTI

Gorakhpur (UP): Former principal of BRD medical college Rajiv Mishra and his wife Purnima Shukla were on Thursday sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court in connection with the deaths of scores of children in the state-run medical college hospital.

The doctor couple, arrested on Tuesday by Uttar Pradesh’s special task force (STF), was produced before the court of additional sessions judge Shivanand Singh, who sent them to the Gorakhpur district jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Both the individuals were named in an FIR lodged by the UP government. The two were brought to the court amid tight security.

Mishra was suspended as principal of the medical college on 12 August after the deaths were reported. He resigned the same day. There were allegations that the deaths happened due to disruption in the oxygen supply as the vendor had not been paid for several months.

While the Uttar Pradesh government vehemently denied that shortage of oxygen supply led to the deaths, a high-powered probe committee headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar indicted Mishra and others of laxity and other charges.