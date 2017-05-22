Rains in Delhi bring relief from scorching heat

On and off light rain and an overcast sky continued throughout the day on Monday, leading to pleasant weather conditions. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Rains in Delhi brought relief from scorching heat on Monday as temperatures dipped 10 degrees Celsius below normal, making it the coolest day of the season.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) recorded maximum temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below normal. The Safdarjung observatory recorded maximum temperature of around 29.4 degree Celsius and 31.2 degree Celsius, respectively.

Although there were no heavy spells of rain on Monday, on and off light rain and an overcast sky continued throughout the day, leading to pleasant weather conditions. Only 0.6 mm of rain occurred on Monday.

Skymet, a private weather forecaster, said the temperature was the lowest recorded in the month of May in past 6 years.

“The maximum temperature observed today is lowest in the past 6 years ”said Mahesh Palwat, chief meteorologist at Skymet.

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), the trough that was running along the national capital has become less marked. Following this, temperatures are likely to increase from Tuesday and pre-monsoon activities will take a backseat for now. While light rain or thunderstorm is expected over the region, the continuous cloud cover will not remain.

RWFC had last week forecast the possibility of rain from 19 to 24 May in the capital region.