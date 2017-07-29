Want to reduce the number of private vehicles on Indian roads: Nitin Gadkari

Using alternative fuels, bus operators can reduce fares by a quarter, said transport minister Nitin Gadkari. Photo: Bloomberg

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, at an event in Mumbai said the government will offer all the support required for buses than can run on alternative fuels such as ethanol, biofuel or electricity but will not offer any kind of duty concessions to imported parts or hybrid vehicles.

Reiterating the government’s stance on hybrid vehicles which presently attract a duty of 43%, he said even as the government is all for clean technology vehicles, it would not reduce the goods and services tax (GST) rate for hybrid vehicles. “It has to be either electric, ethanol, biogas or CNG-run. No hybrid.”

“India needs export substitute, cost-effective, integrated transport solution,” he said at an event hosted by the Bus Operators Confederation of India (BOCI).

Auto firms—both through industry lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer (Siam) and individually—have been lobbying with the government to reduce duty on hybrid vehicles. Under GST, all hybrid automobiles attract the top tax rate of 28% plus a 15% cess. This is the same rate as that for large luxury cars and SUVs.

Gadkari pointed out that with the use of alternative fuels, bus operators can reduce fares by a quarter. India imports fuel worth Rs7 lakh crore every year and use of non-fossil fuel will help in reducing the bill in a big way, he said.

Citing the instance of Stockholm, which has close to 400 buses running on biogas derived from solid and liquid waste, he added, “If they can do it, why can’t we? Don’t we have wastes in our country? With the use of non-fossil fuel bus operators can reduce the fare by a fourth.”

Gadkari’s statement comes amid growing population of private vehicles on Indian roads and increasing pollution levels in India. Close to 40 new vehicles get added to the roads in India every minute, according to BOCI.

“We want to reduce the number of private vehicles and increase public transport vehicles,” said the minister adding that his ministry would soon lead the contingent of state transport ministers to London to understand the model of an integrated public transport system to ensure people can travel from airports and railway stations to the destination, seamlessly. With close to 1.7 million buses sold every year, India is world’s second largest bus market in the world globally after China but a creaky public transport system, growing congestion and a high number of road fatalities, is a big challenge for the country,” said Prasanna Patwardhan, president, BOCI.