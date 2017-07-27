Ajit Doval in China: What global and Chinese media is saying

New Delhi: National security adviser Ajit Doval is currently in China to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) National Security Advisers’ (NSA) meet scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Doval’s visit is being watched closely, particularly his likely bilateral meeting with China’s state councillor Yang Jiechi with whom he could discuss the ongoing standoff in Doklam. The NSA will also get an opportunity to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping along with his BRICS counterparts.

While the overwhelming focus of the global media is on the ongoing India-China standoff in Doklam in the trijunction area, the Chinese media hasn’t scaled down on its rhetoric much. Here are some of those reactions:

■ The Global Times: Beijing is firm that India’s withdrawal from the Chinese territory is a precondition and a basis for any meaningful dialogue between the two sides. The Chinese side will not talk with India on the issue before the Indian troops’ unconditional withdrawal from Chinese territory. New Delhi should give up its illusions, and Doval’s Beijing visit is most certainly not an opportunity to settle the standoff in accordance with India’s will. The BRICS National Security Advisers’ meeting is a routine conference held in preparation for the BRICS summit, and is not a platform to address Sino-Indian border skirmishes.

■ Washington Examiner: Tensions between two nuclear-armed powers, China and India, are rising. At contention is a mountainous border area between China, Bhutan, and India. Alleging that Indian soldiers are threatening Chinese territory, on Monday, the Chinese military threatened India to think carefully about its continued deployments. “Shaking a mountain is easy, but shaking the People’s Liberation Army is hard,” the newspaper quoted a Chinese spokesperson. The spokesman continued, “India should not leave things to luck and not harbor any unrealistic illusions.”

■ The People’s Daily: While some Indian political figures want to win international support by making irresponsible remarks on the military standoff along China-India border, Chinese experts said that China would make no compromise on the territorial issues, but the upcoming visit of Indian national security advisor for the BRICS summit in September might ease the tensions.

■ The New York Times: Few countries have been eager to confront China’s regional ambitions as directly with military forces, which has made India’s response so striking. In recent months, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shown that he is willing to flout China’s wishes — and ignore its threats. In April, a top Indian official accompanied the Dalai Lama to the border of Tibet, shrugging off China’s public insistence that the journey be halted. In May, India boycotted the inauguration of President Xi Jinping’s signature ‘One Belt, One Road’ project, saying the plan ignored “core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The border skirmish arose even as Mr. Modi visited Washington to court President Trump’s favor as India vies with China for influence in Asia.

■ The Japan Times:The mounting military tensions at Doklam, the tri-boundary area connecting Bhutan, China and India, have generated the impression that India and China are going to repeat their 1962 war. Official Chinese media and think tanks have warned India that conflict can lead to war if not handled properly and India should take a lesson from history. When asked about the possibility of the current dispute escalating, Luo Zhaohui, China’s ambassador to India, did not dismiss the likelihood of such a development.

■ Sputnik News: India’s NSA Ajit Doval is set to attend the meeting from July 27-28 and the Chinese foreign ministry hasn’t ruled out a possible bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi. Yang represents China in the boundary talks.