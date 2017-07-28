North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea off its east coast

The North Korean missile launch on South Korea took place at 7:11pm (IST). Photo: Reuters

Seoul: North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile late on Friday from its northern Jangang province that landed in the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s Yonhap news reported citing its military.

The launch took place at 11:41pm (1441 GMT), Yonhap news said citing the South’s Office of the joint chiefs of staff.

The Pentagon said it had detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch and was carrying out assessments to gather further information. Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the launch occurred at about 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT). Reuters