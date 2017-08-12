143 scientists quit DRDO since 2014, says Arun Jaitley

Furnishing the number, defence minister Arun Jaitley said 41 scientists left the DRDO in 2014, 42 in 2015, 45 in 2016 and 15 in 2017 until July this year. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Around 143 scientists have quit the DRDO since 2014, the government on Friday informed Lok Sabha, but downplayed the development and said the number of those who have quit constitute 1% of the workforce.

In a written response to a question in Lok Sabha, defence minister Arun Jaitley denied any “noteworthy” increase in the number of scientists leaving the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

Furnishing the number, Jaitley said 41 scientists left the DRDO in 2014, 42 in 2015, 45 in 2016 and 15 in 2017 until July this year.

He said, in response to another question, 215 Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy until 3 August this year while 200 fishermen were also released in 2017.

Jaitley also said that 50,000 Bullet Proof Jackets were procured by the Army during 2016-17 through revenue route.

“Procurement of 1,86,138 BPJs through capital route, under the buy (Indian) category, is at ballistic evaluation stage. “Further, a contract for procurement of 1,58,279 ballistic helmets through capital route has been concluded in December 2016,” Jaitley said in a response to another question.

He also informed that a joint Army exercise between India and Nepal is scheduled to be held in Nepal from 3-16 September.