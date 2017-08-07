5 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid

Army and J&K police men showing a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and explosives, seized during a joint operation in Rajouri on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: The Army on Monday foiled a major infiltration attempt by militants to cross over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Machhil sector by killing five ultras.

“A major infiltration bid was foiled today in the Machhil sector by alert troops,” a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

He said five militants were killed in the operation which was going on when reports last came in. During the search, five weapons have been recovered by the Army, the spokesman said.