5 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid
Army foiled a major infiltration attempt by militants to cross over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into the Machhil sector by killing five terrorists
Srinagar: The Army on Monday foiled a major infiltration attempt by militants to cross over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Machhil sector by killing five ultras.
“A major infiltration bid was foiled today in the Machhil sector by alert troops,” a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.
He said five militants were killed in the operation which was going on when reports last came in. During the search, five weapons have been recovered by the Army, the spokesman said.
First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 08 58 PM IST
Topics: militants army Kashmir Pakistan infiltration
