Nitish Kumar congratulates Modi govt on demonetisation anniversary
Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday congratulated the Modi government on the first anniversary of demonetisation, calling it an “effective action” against black money. He also hailed the government for launching an “attack” on benami properties.
“Demonetisation was an effective action against black money. Attack has now begun on benami properties. Congratulations to the centre,” Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.
Kumar was among the first leaders to have welcomed demonetisation when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced it this day last year. Kumar was then not in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and headed a three-party coalition government in Bihar whose constituents included his JD(U), Lalu Prasad’s RJD and the Congress.
He now heads a coalition government in which the BJP is a partner.
