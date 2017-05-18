Demonetisation: Kerala govt announces Rs2 lakh for 4 who died waiting in queues

According to reports, about 100 people died of exhaustion across the country while waiting to exchange invalidated notes post demonetisation. Photo: AP

Bengaluru: Kerala government on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs2 lakh each for the families of four persons who died while waiting in the long queues before ATMs or banks while trying to exchange their Rs500 and Rs1,000 notes after demonetisation.

The decision was taken late on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has been up in arms against the Centre’s demonetisation decision.

The state government has been citing the negative fallout on the common man and on state finances as the major reasons for criticism against demonetisation. On 18 November, the CM himself led a mass protest in front of Reserve Bank of India’s state office against barring cooperative banks from exchanging invalid currency notes.

According to reports, about 100 people died of exhaustion across the country while waiting to exchange invalidated notes post demonetisation. But the Central government has held that it would be wrong to blame the policy decision for the deaths.

In December, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a similar ex-gratia payment.